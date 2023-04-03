Cessna Citation from Antwerp gets priority landing at Malaga after possible engine failure

By
André Orban
-
0
24
Luxaviation Cessna 525B Citation CJ3 OO-PAR © Luxaviation

A private jet from Antwerp landed this noon at Malaga Airport without incident minutes after the crew declared an emergency

A jet plane from Antwerp (Belgium) declared an emergency shortly before arriving at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport after the pilots indicated a possible engine failure. As reported by the Spanish Air Traffic Controllers account on Twitter, the control tower has given it priority over other air traffic to facilitate its approach. Finally, the plane landed at noon without incident.

The plane is a Cessna Citation (registered OO-PAR by Luxaviation), a jet widely used for short- and medium-haul routes for business flights.

Source: La Opinion de Malaga

