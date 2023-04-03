Cessna Citation from Antwerp gets priority landing at Malaga after possible engine failure

A private jet from Antwerp landed this noon at Malaga Airport without incident minutes after the crew declared an emergency

A jet plane from Antwerp (Belgium) declared an emergency shortly before arriving at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport after the pilots indicated a possible engine failure. As reported by the Spanish Air Traffic Controllers account on Twitter, the control tower has given it priority over other air traffic to facilitate its approach. Finally, the plane landed at noon without incident.

Avión ejecutivo llegando a #Málaga declara emergencia por indicación de fallo en motor. Prioridad. Se le aparta tráfico y se facilita aproximación. Agradecer la colaboración de las tripulaciones. Aterriza sin incidencias. #SafetyFirst #Trabajoenequipo pic.twitter.com/scAJFZqpKL — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) April 3, 2023

The plane is a Cessna Citation (registered OO-PAR by Luxaviation), a jet widely used for short- and medium-haul routes for business flights.

Source: La Opinion de Malaga