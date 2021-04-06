Cessna Citation CJ3 series cements best-selling light jet legacy with 600th delivery

Textron Aviation marked the delivery of the 600th aircraft from the Cessna Citation CJ3 family, the industry’s best-selling light jet series. The milestone Cessna Citation CJ3+ was delivered to an unnamed customer in North America.

The Cessna Citation CJ3+ is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

“Since joining the Citation family, the Citation CJ3 series has proven to be an incredible performer for customers around the world with the connectivity, price, range and efficient operation that puts it at the top of its category,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations. “The CJ3+ remains a strong performer due to its versatility as COVID-19 limitations have prompted customers to look for alternatives to commercial travel.”

This aircraft features a fresh air system to keep cabin air clean, bringing fresh air from outside into the aircraft through the engines. The engines compress and heat the air eliminating pathogens and germs. The air is then cooled and enters the cabin as cold or warm air, depending on passenger preference.

The Citation CJ3+ boasts the latest technology in the cabin and cockpit providing both unrivalled comfort and productivity for passengers, and intuitive, efficient operation for either single-pilot operation – perfect for owner-operators – or traditional two-pilot operations.

WICHITA, Kan. 5 April 2021, 09:30 (CDT)