California Aeronautical University enhances training fleet with 15 Cessna Skyhawk aircraft

California Aeronautical University has entered an agreement with Textron Aviation to acquire 15 Cessna Skyhawk aircraft, scheduled for delivery starting in 2027. These additions to their existing fleet will serve locations across the Western United States, enhancing training resources and ensuring optimal student-to-aircraft ratios. The move underscores the university’s commitment to providing top-tier aviation education and preparing students for successful careers in the industry.
