A small plane crashes into an airport hangar in Poland, killing five people and injuring seven others

Five people died and at least seven others were injured when a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan skydiving plane registered SP-WAW crashed into a hangar at the sports airport in Chrcynno, 47 km north of Warsaw, on Monday night.

The local police confirmed having received information about a plane crash at the sports airport in Chrcynno around 19:40 local time (17:40 GMT). There were about fifteen people in the hangar. Gusty conditions, as well as a thunderstorm, were reportedly present at the time of the accident.

One of the three pilots and four people on the ground died in the accident. Many others were injured and taken to a hospital.

 

