JAGS Aviation of Guyana grows Britten-Norman Islander fleet

Guyana-based JAGS Aviation expands its fleet with an additional Islander from UK aircraft manufacturer Britten-Norman.

The latest addition to the fleet will support the many services offered by the charter airline, located at Georgetown’s Ogle Airport, which includes sightseeing flights, aerial surveying, freight, and critical medevac services.

Briony Tiware, Director of JAGS Aviation remarks:

“JAGS Aviation Inc, a member of the BK Group of Companies, is pleased to welcome another Britten Norman aircraft to its growing fleet.

This Islander will surely boost the company’s ongoing operations and its commitment to making a significant contribution to the developing tourism industry in Guyana.

We are delighted to have worked directly with the UK manufacturer on this aircraft, therefore, giving our clients confidence in the company’s ongoing investment in providing safe and reliable air transport services.

Over the years, JAGS Aviation Inc. has and will continue to make a significant contribution to the aviation industry by investing in aircraft that cater to the needs of our clients.”

Britten-Norman installed the latest standard avionics including the Garmin G600 TXi, GWX 75 Weather Radar, and GTN 750 and 650 FMS/GPS/NAV/COM and S-TEC 55X autopilot- all installed as standard on new-build Islander aircraft. All Britten-Norman aircraft are manufactured and refurbished from state-of-the-art facilities in the UK’s Solent area.

William Hynett, Britten-Norman CEO adds:

“We are delighted that JAGS Aviation has once again chosen to acquire the Islander to bolster its fleet. We are proud that the Islander continues to serve the region in a variety of roles, stimulating the Guyanese economy by enabling inbound and domestic tourism as well as serving the population with vital lifeline support”.