Britten-Norman works with Garmin to bring Engine Electronic Flight Instrumentation to the Islander range

UK aircraft manufacturer, Britten-Norman, is working with avionics technology company Garmin to develop the TXi Engine Indication System (EIS) for its turboprop Islanders.

The Development and Distribution Agreement signed between the parties is for creating a CAA-approved Supplemental Type Certificate applicable to both new and retrofit turboprop aircraft that will complement the existing STC for the piston variants.

The TXi EIS includes many innovative safety features such as engine timers, exceedance recordings, dynamic engine indications and wireless data logging to reduce pilot workload, improve engine efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

The first installation will be commencing in August 2022, with a worldwide rollout following within six months.

“We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with long-standing partner, Garmin. It not only gives our customers an affordable technology solution, but it also provides improved engine efficiency which is essential when considering sustainability. This is one of several enhancements being launched this year under a larger 2022 R&D investment strategy,” said Mark Shipp, Technical Director and Head of Design at Britten-Norman.

Grahame Stone, Commercial Director, added: “We have a great heritage of innovation at Britten-Norman and we are excited to continue our work in that tradition. We are concurrently working on multiple projects to provide enhanced technology options and digitisation. We are also working on significant projects in net zero and automation. Having a technology partner such as Garmin working so closely with the company on products like their intuitively designed EIS helps us to keep the Islander cockpit relevant and up-to-date and ensures that we are able to pass on significant safety benefits and product enhancements to our customers at prices that are appropriate to the current international market conditions.”