XB-1 achieves new speed record on fifth test flight

On October 7, 2024, the XB-1, Boom Supersonic’s groundbreaking supersonic demonstrator, completed its fifth test flight from the Mojave Air & Space Port, reaching a new top speed of Mach 0.69 (324 KIAS) and a maximum altitude of 17,800 feet.

Flown by Chief Test Pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg, the aircraft remained airborne for approximately 50 minutes, setting a new record for the program in terms of speed, altitude, and flight duration.

This flight marked a key milestone as the halfway point of the planned 10 subsonic test flights, all leading toward supersonic speeds later this year. A crucial element of the test was the continued use of the flutter excitation system (FES), which was repaired and reinstalled to gather data at Mach 0.6, helping to expand the flight envelope towards transonic speeds. Additionally, the landing gear was retracted immediately after takeoff, a procedure that will now be standard in upcoming flights.

The XB-1 team focused on flutter tests, pacer checks, and assessing handling qualities at progressively higher speeds, demonstrating the aircraft’s capability as it inches closer to breaking the sound barrier.