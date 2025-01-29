Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 breaks sound barrier at Mach 1.122

On January 28, 2025, Boom Supersonic achieved a historic milestone as its XB-1 test aircraft broke the sound barrier, reaching Mach 1.122 (652 KTAS) at 35,290 feet over the Mojave Desert. This marks the first time an independently developed jet has surpassed Mach 1, a feat previously accomplished only by government or military programmes.

Pushing the Boundaries of Supersonic Flight

During its 12th test flight, Chief Test Pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg successfully piloted XB-1 through the Bell X-1 and Black Mountain Supersonic Corridors in a 34-minute flight. This follows 11 prior test flights that progressively expanded the aircraft’s subsonic, transonic, and supersonic capabilities.

Scaling Up to the Overture Airliner

Boom Supersonic’s CEO Blake Scholl emphasized that XB-1’s success demonstrates that commercial supersonic flight is within reach. Next step: Scaling this technology for the Overture supersonic airliner, designed to revolutionise passenger air travel.

Building the Future of Supersonic Travel

“This achievement is the result of a dedicated team pushing the boundaries of aviation,” said Brandenburg. With safety and precision at the core of testing, lessons from XB-1’s historic flight will shape the development of next-generation supersonic travel.

Missed the flight?

Watch the recorded live stream here.