Boom Supersonic completes successful first flight of XB-1 demonstrator aircraft

Boom Supersonic has achieved a significant milestone with the successful flight of their XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, marking a major step toward the return of supersonic travel.

The flight took place at the Mojave Air & Space Port in California and met all test objectives, reaching an altitude of 7,120 feet and speeds up to 238 knots. The XB-1 leverages advanced technologies such as carbon fibre composites, advanced avionics, and digitally-optimised aerodynamics, laying the groundwork for Boom’s supersonic airliner, Overture.

The flight of XB-1, piloted by Bill “Doc” Shoemaker, signifies the revival of civil supersonic aircraft and establishes a safety-first culture in engineering and manufacturing. Key technologies validated by XB-1 include an augmented reality vision system, digitally-optimized aerodynamics, carbon fibre composites, and supersonic intakes.

This achievement comes as Overture progresses towards production, with orders from major airlines and a focus on speed, safety, and sustainability, with plans to utilize sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).