U.S. Army contracts Bombardier for HADES prototyping with Global 6500 aircraft

The U.S. Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal, in collaboration with the Army Fixed Wing Project Office, awarded Bombardier Defense (Learjet, Inc.) a firm-fixed-price contract on December 12, 2023. The contract entails procuring one Global 6500 jet aircraft, with options for two additional planes within three years. These aircraft will play a vital role in prototyping efforts for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES).

These HADES prototypes represent the Army’s first large-cabin business jets dedicated to Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms. They aim to offer advanced deep-sensing capabilities, crucial for multidomain operations against sophisticated adversaries. The initial aircraft delivery is scheduled for October 1, 2024.

Colonel Joe S. Minor, the project manager for Army fixed-wing aircraft, emphasized that HADES will significantly enhance the Army’s capabilities in range, speed, endurance, and aerial ISR depth. Operating at higher altitudes than previous platforms, HADES will enable extended and more comprehensive sensing in critical areas.

This initiative builds upon the Army’s preceding actions, where it began procuring aerial ISR as a service through technology demonstrators from defence industry vendors in 2020. These demonstrators offer essential insights into platform performance, sensor integration, and data distribution, aiding in better understanding the operational requirements for the more advanced sensors and aircraft that HADES will provide.