Luxembourg Air Rescue expands fleet with new long-haul ambulance jet

Luxembourg Air Rescue (LAR) has added a new long-haul ambulance jet, the second of its kind, to its fleet. The newly acquired Bombardier Challenger 605 registered LX-AMB, a state-of-the-art jet with a range of up to 7,400 km, allows LAR to perform medical repatriations over long distances without refuelling stops.

This jet, equipped with advanced medical facilities including two intensive care units, enhances LAR’s ability to quickly and safely repatriate patients from distant locations like the eastern U.S., Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The new aircraft, registered as LX-AMB, was configured in the U.S. to meet LAR’s technical and medical standards and was officially welcomed in mid-August at Luxembourg Airport. With this addition, LAR’s fleet now includes two Challenger 605 jets and three medium-range Learjet 45 XR aircraft, optimising their capacity for both medium and long-haul medical flights.

This expansion comes in response to the growing need for medical repatriations from increasingly distant destinations. The new jet has already been put to use, making trips to locations such as Addis Ababa and Paramaribo. LAR President René Closter emphasised that the new jet will improve comfort and maintain high standards of care for patients during long-haul flights.