Bombardier Global 8000—World’s fastest business jet nears completion, on track for 2025 launch

Bombardier’s Global 8000 business jet, set to become the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, is progressing on schedule through final assembly in the Greater Toronto Area.

With a top speed of Mach 0.94 and an ultra-long range of 8,000 nautical miles, the Global 8000 is poised to set new industry standards in speed, performance, and comfort.

The first production aircraft is advancing smoothly, with successful flight test missions in Europe demonstrating its real-world capabilities.

Bombardier highlights the jet’s unique ability to access short runways, superior ride quality, and exceptional onboard comfort, including four true living spaces and the healthiest cabin in its class.

Entry into service is expected later in 2025.