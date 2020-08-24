Bombardier delivers first Global 7500 aircraft equipped with dual Head-up Display (HUD)

One of many pilot-friendly features aboard the Global 7500 aircraft, dual HUD capability allows co-pilot to benefit from Enhanced and Synthetic vision for increased situational awareness

Flagship Global 7500 aircraft redefines what is possible on a business jet with numerous innovations and the industry’s most advanced flight deck

The Global 7500 aircraft boasts the longest range and the smoothest ride and has demonstrated outstanding performance during its first 18 months in service

Bombardier is pleased to announce it has delivered the first Global 7500 aircraft equipped with a dual head-up display (HUD). This first-in-class capability provides additional safety and redundancy to what is already the most advanced and pilot-friendly cockpit in business aviation.

“The delivery of the first Global 7500 aircraft with a dual HUD showcases our outstanding commitment to safety,” said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Program Management and Engineering, Bombardier Aviation. “This cockpit is designed to put technology and automation at the service of the crew, rather than creating technology that the crew has to manage.”

The sophisticated HUD on the Global 7500 aircraft is equipped with Enhanced and Synthetic vision systems for optimal situational awareness. The second HUD builds on these advantages, with benefits including an increased contribution from the co-pilot during HUD-assisted operations, easier switching between pilot flying and pilot monitoring as well as valuable redundancy during low-visibility approaches.

The Global 7500 aircraft is equipped with the latest Bombardier Vision flight deck, featuring unprecedented automation that remains firmly at the service of the crew. Examples include fully automatic fuel transfer and cabin pressurization management, and start-up sequences that are greatly simplified compared to those of other business jets. The unique, automated, self-diagnostic, electronic checklists ensure accuracy and relieve unnecessary manual tasks while providing full visibility to the crew. The Global 7500 aircraft’s proven fly-by-wire system is engineered to maximize safety through a design that combines pilot authority and the industry’s most complete flight envelope protection.

Complementing the safety attributes of the flight deck, the Global 7500 aircraft boasts outstanding low-speed handling characteristics on takeoff and landing, as well as the short-field performance of a light jet.

Montréal Aviation, Business Aircraft