Bombardier delivers first Global 5500 business jet to be based in the United States

The first Global 5500 aircraft to be based in the U.S. was recently delivered to Unicorp National Developments.

Newest member of renowned Global aircraft family offers safe and productive intercontinental flights within a spacious, comfortable cabin

Global 5500 aircraft outstrips competitors with the longest range, the largest cabin and the smoothest ride

Bombardier is happy to announce the delivery of the first Global 5500 aircraft to be based in the United States. This business jet, which will be available for charter, was recently delivered to longtime Bombardier customer Unicorp National Developments, headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

“Our team at Unicorp is beyond excited to benefit from the first Global 5500 aircraft in the United States,” said Chuck Whittall, President, Unicorp National Developments. “This aircraft will allow us to travel with less fuss and more peace of mind.”

The Global 5500 business jet entered service last month, joining Bombardier’s new large-cabin family alongside the outstanding Global 6500 aircraft and the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft. The Global 5500 aircraft’s best-in-class range can take passengers nonstop from Florida to Sao Paolo, Paris, London or Moscow.* On flights short or long, Global 5500 aircraft passengers will enjoy the most comfortable environment, with three stunning and spacious living areas featuring Bombardier’s patented Nuage seating collection. High-speed, worldwide** Ka-band connectivity ensures that productivity is never compromised.

“We are thrilled that Unicorp will be using this high-performing, high-value Global business jet to facilitate travel needs,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “With its intercontinental range and best-in-class cabin experience, the Global 5500 aircraft is a valuable asset for companies looking for safe and efficient transport.”

The Global 5500 business jet is equipped with Bombardier Pũr Air, a sophisticated air purification system available exclusively on Global aircraft. The system’s advanced HEPA filter captures up to 99.99% of allergens, bacteria and viruses.

Unicorp’s Global 5500 aircraft will be available for charter out of Orlando International Airport via Elite Air, under a Part 135 charter certificate.

The aircraft delivery took place at Bombardier’s site in Wichita, Kansas, where Global 5500 aircraft are completed. This multifaceted site has a history of collaboration with Unicorp: 16 years ago, the company took delivery of the first-ever Learjet 60 aircraft to be completed in Wichita.

Montréal Business Aircraft, Press Release