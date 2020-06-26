Bombardier celebrates entry-into-service of long-range Global 5500 business jet

The Global 5500 aircraft has the longest range, the largest cabin and the smoothest ride in its class

Featuring three spacious living areas and Bombardier’s patented Nuage seating collection, this aircraft is the ultimate business tool for safe and efficient travel

A shining example of innovation and operational excellence, Global 5500 aircraft are completed at Bombardier’s world-class site in Wichita, Kansas

Bombardier is very proud to announce the entry-into-service of the innovative, long-range Global 5500 business jet, which was recently delivered to an undisclosed customer. This high-value aircraft represents the gateway into Bombardier’s flagship large-cabin Global family, offering world-renowned performance, comfort and the smoothest ride.

Last year, Bombardier announced that the Global 5500 aircraft can fly 200 nautical miles more than planned, and its new range of 5,900 nautical miles is 700 nautical miles more than the nearest competitor at the same speed.

“This spacious and efficient aircraft is the ultimate business tool, with the range and access to safely take our customers where they need to be,” said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Aviation. “The first Global 5500 aircraft delivery is of particular significance for our employees in Wichita, who recently took on the meticulous work of interior completions for the Global 5000 and Global 5500 aircraft.”

Bombardier’s Wichita site has a rich history as the manufacturing centre of the iconic Learjet. Over the years, Bombardier expanded the site’s operations to include a world-class service centre, as well as its Flight Test Center and Specialized Aircraft operations. Completion work for the stunning Global 5000 and Global 5500 aircraft cabins is the latest diversification for this skilled workforce.

All Bombardier employees have demonstrated flexibility and dedication in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bombardier has taken extraordinary steps to protect its employees and customers against the virus, and as manufacturing activities resume around the world, the company has strict protocols for continued safety and operational excellence. The successful entry-into-service of the Global 5500 business jet at this time demonstrates Bombardier’s resilience and the efforts of its talented employees.

