Bombardier announces sale of 10 Challenger 350 business jets

Firm commitment from undisclosed customer represents one of the largest business jet orders of 2020

Deal underscores desirability of best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft amid strong interest in business aviation and the enhanced safety it provides

Challenger 350 business jet has a winning combination of proven performance and cabin experience that is unrivalled in its class

Bombardier is pleased to announce a firm order for 10 Challenger 350 aircraft in a transaction valued at $267 million U.S., based on 2020 list prices.

“This order highlights the tremendous value customers place on the unmatched capabilities of our aircraft,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Bombardier’s newly refreshed portfolio and growing service network position the company well to respond to growing interest in private aviation and the enhanced safety it provides.”

The Bombardier Challenger 350 aircraft holds the coveted title of best-selling super midsize business jet since entering service six years ago, and continues to strengthen its position with performance enhancements and cabin upgrades. Discerning passengers seek out the Challenger 350 business jet thanks to its spacious and sleek design, productive environment, quiet cabin and smooth ride.

With a true seats full, tanks full, 3,200-nautical-mile range, the Challenger 350 business jet can connect New York to Los Angeles or London, and Paris to Dubai nonstop.

Montréal Aviation, Business Aircraft, Press Release