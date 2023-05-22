Bombardier achieves important milestones on EcoJet research project

Manufacturer continues industry-defining work toward sustainable aviation

Bombardier has achieved important milestones in its EcoJet research project, which aims to develop technologies for reducing aircraft emissions and promoting sustainable aviation. The initial phase of flight testing using a small-scale model of a blended-wing-body aircraft has been successfully completed.

The next phase, involving a larger scaled model, is currently underway. The project has seen positive results, including the deployment of a next-generation Product Lifecycle Management platform and advancements in wing modelling and aircraft control architecture.

The goal of the project is to reduce aircraft emissions by up to 50% through aerodynamic and propulsion enhancements. In addition to the EcoJet project, Bombardier has taken other sustainability actions, such as publishing Environmental Product Declarations for its aircraft models and utilizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel for its flight operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.