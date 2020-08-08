A Canadair crashes at the Spanish-Portuguese border whilst fighting a forest fire, two seriously injured

A Spanish Canadair CL-215 water bomber aeroplane (reg. EC-HET) crashed on Saturday while battling a forest fire in northern Portugal, seriously injuring both of its crew.

The aircraft “crashed into an uninhabited mountainous area after a water loading manoeuvre,” said Commander Pedro Araujo of the National Civil Protection Authority.

Both crew members were injured and one was unconscious.

The crash also caused a small fire which was brought under control.

This aircraft was fighting a fire that broke out in the town of Lindoso, in the heart of the Peneda-Gerês National Park, in Portugal at the border with the Spanish region of Galicia.

At the time of the accident, seven Portuguese and four Spanish aircraft were trying to control the forest fire.

