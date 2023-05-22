VIP customers order up to four Boeing Business Jets

Boeing has announced orders for up to four Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) from undisclosed VIP customers. The orders include two BBJ 787-8s, one BBJ 737-7, and an option for a BBJ 777-9.

The BBJ family offers long-range capabilities, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort. The BBJ 737-7 has the longest range in its class and reduces emissions and operating costs. The BBJ 787-8 Dreamliner offers fuel savings, improved environmental performance, and enhanced passenger comfort. The BBJ 777-9 is the first business jet capable of flying nonstop between any two cities worldwide and features engineering design improvements and advanced cabin comfort technologies.

The BBJ family’s operating economics, reliability, and residual value make them competitive in the business aviation market, and Boeing’s global network of services supports global maintenance and reduced costs for customers.