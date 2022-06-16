Boeing unveils 2022 ecoDemonstrator to test 30 sustainable technologies

Boeing today unveiled its 2022 ecoDemonstrator with a livery that honors a decade of testing to reduce fuel use, emissions and noise. The latest ecoDemonstrator, a Boeing-owned 777-200ER, will test about 30 new technologies aimed at improving sustainability and safety for the aerospace industry, including a water conservation system and technologies to improve operational efficiency.

“Boeing is committed to support our customers and enable the commercial aviation industry to meet our shared commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. “The ecoDemonstrator program’s rigorous testing of new technologies further enhances the environmental performance of our products and services and is invaluable to continuously improving safety.”

During six months of flight and ground tests starting this summer, the 2022 ecoDemonstrator will evaluate:

In collaboration with NASA, SMART vortex generators – small vertical vanes on the wing – that improve aerodynamic efficiency during takeoff and landing

A system to conserve onboard water and reduce weight as well as fuel use

Additively manufactured airplane and engine parts to help reduce fuel use and manufacturing waste

An environmentally preferred refrigerant and a new fire suppression agent to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

A heads-up enhanced vision system for pilots to improve operational efficiency

Continued comprehensive study of the impact of sustainable aviation fuel toward the reduction of emissions

For all flight tests, the 777-200ER will fly on a highest approved blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available

“The Boeing ecoDemonstrator program brings together the two most important ingredients to a more sustainable future – innovative technologies and partnerships with customers, suppliers, government agencies and academia,” said Chris Raymond, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer. “We celebrate the past successes and look forward to continuing this iconic program to help decarbonize aviation, together.”

Since its initial flights in 2012, the Boeing ecoDemonstrator program has accelerated innovation by taking new technologies out of the lab and testing them in an operational environment. Including this year’s platform, the program has tested about 230 technologies to help decarbonize aviation, improve operational efficiency and enhance safety and the passenger experience. Approximately a third of tested technologies have progressed onto Boeing’s products and services.

More information about the 2022 ecoDemonstrator and previous ecoDemonstrator airplanes is available at boeing.com/ecoDemonstrator. Boeing’s sustainability commitments, partnerships and efforts are available at https://www.boeing.com/principles/sustainability.