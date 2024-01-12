Six Alaska Airlines passengers file lawsuit against Boeing after door plug of their 737 MAX 9 blows out

Six passengers from Alaska Airlines flight AS1282 have filed a lawsuit against Boeing after a large panel blew off the aircraft, causing the cabin to depressurise.

The passengers, along with a family member, filed the proposed class-action lawsuit, claiming compensation for injuries sustained during the incident.

The Alaska Airlines flight was operating a Boeing 737 MAX 9, and a door plug covering a hole where an emergency exit could be installed broke loose.

The lawsuit blames Boeing, citing CEO Dave Calhoun’s admission that the blowout was a result of Boeing’s mistake. The FAA has grounded the 737 MAX 9 model pending inspections.