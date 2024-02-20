Royal Brunei Airlines and Thai Airways announce Boeing 787 Dreamliner orders

In a move reflecting the burgeoning demand for air travel in Southeast Asia, two airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines and Thai Airways, have announced major orders for Boeing 787 Dreamliners, heralding a new era of efficiency, comfort, and sustainability in the region’s aviation landscape.

Royal Brunei Airlines’ Renewal and Expansion

Royal Brunei Airlines, Southeast Asia’s pioneer in operating the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, has reaffirmed its commitment to excellence with the purchase of four additional 787-9 aircraft. This strategic decision underscores the carrier’s dedication to modernization, sustainability, and delivering an unparalleled travel experience to its passengers.

“The forthcoming arrival of the 787-9 Dreamliner symbolizes a bold step forward in our ongoing journey toward innovation and excellence,” stated Sabirin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, CEO of Royal Brunei Airlines. The airline’s decade-long experience with the 787-8 model underscores its confidence in the Dreamliner family’s performance, efficiency, and passenger appeal.

With the 787-9’s enhanced capacity and extended range, Royal Brunei Airlines aims to bolster its presence on medium- and long-haul routes while meeting the evolving demands of regional travel. The airline’s investment aligns with Boeing’s forecast of substantial fleet growth in Southeast Asia, signaling a promising outlook for the region’s aviation sector.

Thai Airways’ Vision for the Future

Thai Airways, a cornerstone of Thailand’s aviation industry, has embarked on a transformative journey with the acquisition of 45 state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. This landmark order reflects the airline’s unwavering commitment to modernization, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways, emphasized the significance of the 787 Dreamliner’s advanced technology and environmental credentials in achieving the airline’s long-term goals. Equipped with GEnx engines renowned for their eco-friendly features, these new aircraft will enable Thai Airways to reduce its carbon footprint while enhancing its operational capabilities.

The addition of 787-9s to Thai Airways’ fleet will not only unlock new opportunities for route expansion but also elevate the airline’s service standards and passenger experience. With Southeast Asia poised for exponential growth in air travel demand, Thai Airways’ strategic investment in the Dreamliner underscores its pivotal role in shaping the region’s aviation landscape.