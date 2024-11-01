Progress in Boeing union strike talks as supply chain impact grows

Talks have resumed between Boeing and the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751 on Day 47 of the union’s strike, with a “productive” meeting facilitated by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

This meeting follows the rejection of Boeing’s previous contract offer by 64% of union members. The union aims to secure favourable terms for its members as negotiations continue.

Meanwhile, the strike’s impact on Boeing’s supply chain has drawn concern from Republican governors of Missouri, Montana, and Utah, who urged an end to the strike due to its ripple effect on suppliers facing potential furloughs and layoffs.

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s SVP for the global supply chain, has requested a pause in component shipments for key models, noting the challenge this presents for suppliers’ production and workforce management.