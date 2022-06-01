Germany selects Boeing CH-47F Chinook for its heavy-lift helicopter requirements

On 1 June 2022, the German Government officially announced that it has selected the Boeing CH-47F Chinook for its heavy-lift helicopter requirements for the German Bundeswehr.

The German Government confirmed that it will buy a total of 60 Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters to replace its ageing fleet of Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallions. The Boeing CH-47F Chinook was competing against the (Lockheed Martin) Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion.

The Boeing Company released a short statement on the selection of the Boeing CH-47F Chinook:

“Boeing is honored the German government has selected the CH-47F Chinook for its STH heavy-lift helicopter requirements. With the Chinook, Germany will operate the most affordable, proven and NATO interoperable heavy-lift helicopter. We look forward to working with the U.S. and German governments to finalize this sale under the Foreign Military Sales process. Together with our Chinook Deutschland Team — AERO-Bildung, Airbus Helicopters, CAE, ESG, Honeywell, Lufthansa Technik and Rolls-Royce Deutschland — we are committed to delivering maximum operational availability to the German Bundeswehr for decades to come.”

1 June 2022

Photo: copyright © Boeing