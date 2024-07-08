Families urge Court to reject DOJ’s lenient plea deal with Boeing

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Boeing’s agreement to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the FAA about the 737 MAX’s safety. Families of the 346 victims from two Boeing 737 MAX crashes have swiftly objected, arguing that the plea deal makes undue concessions to Boeing, failing to hold it accountable for the deaths caused by its actions.

The agreement now awaits approval from federal district court Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas. Families plan to attend the hearing to argue against the deal, asserting that it overlooks Boeing’s profit-over-safety culture and the fatal consequences. They criticise the DOJ for offering a lenient agreement reminiscent of a previous Deferred Prosecution Agreement that Boeing violated.

Victims’ families and their lawyers describe the plea deal as a “sweetheart deal,” emphasising it doesn’t ensure transparency or justice. The deal includes a $487 million fine and appoints an independent corporate monitor for Boeing. However, it spares Boeing executives from criminal charges, which the families argue is insufficient accountability.

The families are requesting Judge O’Connor to reject the plea agreement in favour of a public trial to reveal all facts and ensure true accountability for Boeing.