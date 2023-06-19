Boeing estimates demand for 42,595 new commercial jets in the next twenty years

In advance of the 2023 Paris Air Show, the trade fair and air show held in odd years at Paris–Le Bourget Airport in France, Boeing estimates that air travel will demand for more than 42,000 commercial aircraft over the next twenty years.

With a resurgence in international and domestic travel being back to pre-pandemic levels, Boeing forecasts a global demand of 42,595 new commercial jets by 2042 valued a total $8 billion. The manufacturer projects that passenger traffic will continue to outpace global economic growth of 2.6% with airlines replacing half of the global fleet with new and more fuel-efficient models.

“The aviation industry has demonstrated resilience and adaptability after unprecedented disruption, with airlines responding to challenges, simplifying their fleets, improving efficiency and capitalizing on resurgent demand,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

“Looking to the future of air travel, our 2023 CMO reflects further evolution of passenger traffic tied to global growth of the middle class, investments in sustainability, continued growth for low-cost carriers, and air cargo demand to serve evolving supply chains and express cargo delivery.”