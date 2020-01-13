David L. Calhoun begins role as Boeing President and CEO

New leadership to focus on safety culture, improved transparency and rebuilding trust

David L. Calhoun today assumed the role of president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company.

“With deep industry experience and a proven track record of performance, Dave is the right leader to navigate Boeing through this challenging time in our 104-year legacy,” said Lawrence W. Kellner, chairman of the Boeing Board of Directors. “We’re confident Dave will take Boeing forward with an intense focus on our values, including safety, quality and integrity.”

“We also want to thank Greg Smith for his leadership as interim CEO and are pleased Boeing will continue to benefit from his contributions as he returns to the role of Boeing chief financial officer and executive vice president of Enterprise Performance & Strategy,” concluded Kellner.

Calhoun, 62, has served in various senior leadership roles within several large-scale enterprises including at the Blackstone Group, Nielsen Holdings and GE. During his 26-year tenure at GE, he led multiple business units including GE Transportation and GE Aircraft Engines where safety was paramount. He has served on the Boeing Board of Directors since 2009 and served as chairman from October 11 to December 22, 2019.

“I’m honoured to lead the talented people of Boeing as we face our challenges. Working together, we will strengthen our safety culture, improve transparency and rebuild trust with our customers, regulators, suppliers and the flying public,” said Calhoun. “With the strength of our team, I’m confident in the future of Boeing, including the 737 MAX.”

Calhoun shared his top priorities for 2020 with all Boeing employees today. The email message can be viewed here.

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/