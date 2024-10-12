Boeing cuts 17,000 jobs and delays jet delivery due to strikes

Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg has shared an update with employees, highlighting the significant challenges the company faces and outlining key decisions for its recovery. Boeing is making structural changes to remain competitive, including a 10% reduction workforce reduction, roughly 17.000 employees, across all levels and a focus on core business areas.

Ortberg announced delays in the 777X program, with first deliveries now expected in 2026. Production of the 767 Freighter will conclude by 2027, though work on the KC-46A Tanker will continue. Losses are expected in Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) due to development challenges.

Ortberg emphasized that these decisions, while difficult, are necessary for Boeing’s long-term recovery. The company remains committed to safety, quality, and transparency as it navigates this difficult period.