China halts Boeing deliveries amid escalating trade war with U.S.

China has temporarily banned the delivery of Boeing aircraft to Chinese airlines, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing trade war with the United States. The news was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In addition to halting aircraft deliveries, Beijing has also ordered domestic airlines to suspend all purchases of aviation-related equipment and airplane parts from American companies, Bloomberg reported.

This move follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to raise import tariffs on most Chinese goods to 145 percent. In retaliation, China imposed its own tariffs of 125 percent on American products. These tit-for-tat measures have made Boeing planes and U.S. aviation components substantially more expensive for Chinese buyers.

According to Bloomberg, around ten Boeing aircraft were scheduled for delivery to Chinese carriers such as China Southern Airlines, Air China, and Xiamen Airlines. Some of these planes are currently located in Seattle, while others are reportedly parked at a Boeing facility in China.

The situation adds further strain to U.S.-China trade relations and could have serious implications for the global aviation industry.