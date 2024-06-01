Boeing’s Starliner crew launch scrubbed again minutes before liftoff

NASA and Boeing had to cancel the first crewed launch of the Starliner spacecraft just minutes before liftoff from Cape Canaveral.

The launch, carrying astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, was halted due to an automatic hold triggered by the ground launch sequencer computer.

Another attempt is planned, but ongoing technical issues have already delayed the mission multiple times. Despite the setback, officials remain optimistic about rescheduling.

The mission is critical for Boeing to prove the Starliner’s reliability for routine astronaut transport to the ISS, providing NASA with an alternative to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.