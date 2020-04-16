Boeing to resume commercial aeroplanes production in Puget Sound on 20 April

Enhanced health and safety procedures for employees at facilities

Employees who can telecommute continue to work from home

Boeing will resume all Commercial Airplanes production in a phased approach at its Puget Sound-region facilities next week, after suspending operations last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At all of its sites, the company has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to keep people safe and fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and senior executive in the Pacific Northwest. “This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers.”

Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programmes, supporting critical global transportation infrastructure, cargo services and national defence and security missions. The 737 programme will resume working toward restarting production of the 737 MAX. Boeing South Carolina remains in a suspension of operations at this time. Earlier this week Boeing restarted mostly defence production operations in the region with approximately 2,500 people.

Employees in the Puget Sound for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return as early as third shift on April 20 with most returning to work by April 21. Employees for the 787 programme will return as early as third shift April 23, with most returning to work by April 24.

The company’s practices reinforce enhanced cleaning, employee health and physical distancing in partnership with employees. Aligned with federal and state guidance, these practices include:

Staggered shift start times to reduce the flow of employees arriving and departing work

Visual controls such as floor markings and signage to create physical distance

Face coverings will be a requirement for employees at Boeing sites in Washington. Employees are strongly encouraged to bring in their own procedural mask or face covering; those who do not have a mask available will be provided with one.

Providing required personal protective equipment to employees working in areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained for an extended period

Asking employees to perform self-health checks before coming to work and to stay home if they are ill

Employee wellness checks at the beginning of every shift and voluntary temperature screening at many manufacturing locations

Contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19 to reduce risk to teammates

Continued virtual meetings and employees who can work from home will continue to do

Transportation and common areas adjusted for physical distancing

Hand-washing stations in high-traffic areas and additional cleaning supplies available

Enhanced measures will continue until conditions allow for a return to regular work and cleaning processes. Boeing will continue to monitor government guidance on COVID-19, assess impact on company operations and adjust plans as the situation evolves.

SEATTLE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/