Boeing to lay off 2,200 workers amid production struggles and strike fallout

Boeing has announced it will lay off 2,199 employees in Washington state starting December 20, 2023, as part of a broader plan to reduce its global workforce by 10%. This comes after significant production quality issues and a 50-day strike by over 33,000 union workers, paralysing key assembly plants in Renton and Everett. These sites are crucial for manufacturing the 737, 777, and military aircraft.

The layoffs, disclosed via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing, will impact workers in the state where Boeing was founded in 1926. Affected employees are set to leave in mid-January 2024 with severance pay and extended health insurance for three months. Boeing currently employs over 66,000 people in Washington and 170,000 globally as of December 2023.