Boeing strike continues as machinists reject contract proposal offering 35% raise

Boeing machinists, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), rejected a new contract offer that included a 35% raise over four years, a $7,000 bonus, and increased 401(k) contributions.

Sixty-four percent of the 33,000 workers across Washington, Oregon, and California voted against the deal, citing insufficient concessions on key demands, such as reinstating a defined pension.

The rejection extends the strike, which has already lasted nearly six weeks, costing Boeing $6.1 billion in the latest quarter. Union leaders and Boeing will return to negotiations as financial losses mount for both sides.