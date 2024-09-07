NASA and Boeing conclude Starliner spacecraft test flight

NASA and Boeing safely returned the uncrewed Starliner spacecraft to Earth on September 6, following a three-month flight test to the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft landed at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico. Originally launched with astronauts on June 5, this marked the third orbital flight and the second return of Starliner.

During the mission, helium leaks and thruster issues were detected, leading to the decision to return the spacecraft without its crew.

The mission provided valuable insights toward certifying Starliner for future crewed flights as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which aims to ensure reliable transportation to the ISS and supports NASA’s goals for Moon and Mars exploration.