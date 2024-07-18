Boeing delivers rocket stage to NASA for Artemis II mission

Boeing has delivered the second core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to NASA, marking a significant milestone in the Artemis II mission, which will send humans around the Moon for the first time since the Apollo era.

Key Details

Core Stage Dimensions : 212 feet tall.

: 212 feet tall. Mission : Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to lunar orbit since Apollo.

: Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to lunar orbit since Apollo. Astronauts : Reid Wiseman (NASA) Victor Glover (NASA) Christina Koch (NASA) Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency)

:

Transportation and Integration

Transport : The core stage will be loaded onto the Pegasus barge and transported 900 miles to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

: The core stage will be loaded onto the Pegasus barge and transported 900 miles to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Integration: At the Kennedy Space Center, the core stage will be integrated with the upper stage, solid rocket boosters, and NASA’s Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. This integration is a critical step in preparing for the Artemis II launch, scheduled for 2025.

Significance

Historic Achievement : This mission will be the first crewed lunar orbit mission in 50 years.

: This mission will be the first crewed lunar orbit mission in 50 years. Power and Capability : The core stage, powered by four RS-25 engines, and two solid-fueled booster rockets, will generate 8.8 million pounds of thrust. The SLS is the only rocket capable of carrying crew and large cargo to the Moon and beyond in a single launch, supporting human-rated spacecraft, habitats, and scientific missions to deep space.

:

Statements:

Dave Dutcher, Boeing’s SLS Program Manager: “Boeing-built products helped land humankind on the moon in 1969, and we’re proud to continue that legacy through the Artemis generation. Together, with NASA and our industry partners and suppliers, we are building the world’s most capable rocket and paving the way to deep space through America’s rocket factory in New Orleans.“

Future Prospects:

Deep Space Missions: The unmatched capabilities of the SLS rocket will enable future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, supporting the continued exploration and habitation of deep space.

This delivery signifies a major step forward in the Artemis program, reaffirming the commitment to returning humans to the Moon and advancing human space exploration.