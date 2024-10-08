Boeing reports stronger Q3 deliveries, poised for continued growth in 2024

Boeing has released its third-quarter delivery figures for 2024, showcasing robust performance across both its commercial and defence sectors. The aerospace giant delivered a total of 116 commercial aeroplanes in the third quarter, marking significant progress as the company pushes to meet demand while navigating production challenges.

In addition, Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security division reported 34 deliveries, bringing the total year-to-date figure to 76.

Commercial Deliveries Lead Growth:

The Boeing 737 programme was once again the company’s star performer, with 92 deliveries in the third quarter alone, pushing the year-to-date total to 229 aircraft. As global air travel continues to recover and expand, demand for the narrow-body workhorse remains strong, driven by airlines modernising fleets and expanding capacity.

Wide-body aircraft also played a crucial role in Boeing’s commercial success. The 787 Dreamliner, prized for its fuel efficiency and long-range capabilities, saw 14 deliveries in Q3, bringing the total to 36 for the year. The 777 programme saw four deliveries this quarter, while six 767s were handed over to customers, supporting both passenger and freighter markets.

In total, Boeing’s commercial deliveries reached 291 aircraft year-to-date, highlighting the manufacturer’s steady recovery as it aims to ramp up production to meet high demand from global airlines.

Defence Deliveries Steady Despite Challenges:

On the defence side, Boeing delivered 34 units in Q3, bringing the year-to-date total to 76. The AH-64 Apache helicopter programme stood out with 7 new helicopters and 11 remanufactured units delivered. This is part of Boeing’s efforts to support global defence contracts and meet the growing demand for attack helicopters from various international customers.

Additionally, Boeing’s KC-46 Tanker programme saw five deliveries in the third quarter, with 10 units delivered so far in 2024. The multi-mission tanker continues to support U.S. Air Force needs, helping the military modernise its aerial refuelling capabilities.

Other notable defence deliveries include three F-15 models, one F/A-18 fighter jet, three MH-139 helicopters, and a single delivery each of the P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft and the new T-7A advanced trainer, marking a milestone for Boeing’s next-generation military platforms.

Outlook and Financials:

Boeing is set to release its full third-quarter financial results on October 23, which will provide deeper insights into its overall performance. Despite ongoing supply chain and production challenges, the company’s Q3 delivery figures indicate a strong foundation for future growth, both in the commercial aviation and defence sectors.

The successful deliveries of commercial aircraft reflect Boeing’s ongoing efforts to meet the needs of airlines as global air traffic rebounds. Meanwhile, its defence deliveries underscore its ability to fulfil critical government contracts, particularly for advanced helicopters and aerial refuelling platforms.

With major programmes showing resilience and steady progress, Boeing appears well-positioned to meet its targets for 2024, further solidifying its role as a leader in the global aerospace industry.