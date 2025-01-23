Boeing reports preliminary Q4 2024 results, highlighting challenges and stabilisation efforts

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Boeing anticipates fourth-quarter 2024 revenue of $15.2 billion, a GAAP loss per share of ($5.46), and a negative operating cash flow of ($3.5) billion. Results were significantly impacted by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) work stoppage and agreement, as well as charges in the defence segment.

Key Highlights

  • Commercial Airplanes:
    • Revenue of $4.8 billion and operating margin of (43.9)%.
    • $1.1 billion in pre-tax charges, including $0.9 billion for the 777X programme due to higher labour costs.
    • 777X first delivery remains on track for 2026.
  • Defence, Space & Security:
    • Revenue of $5.4 billion and operating margin of (41.9)%.
    • $1.7 billion in pre-tax charges across key programmes, including $0.8 billion for KC-46A and $0.5 billion for T-7A, driven by increased manufacturing and production costs.

Despite these challenges, Boeing resumed production of 737, 767, and 777/777X models and strengthened its balance sheet through a successful capital raise. CEO Kelly Ortberg emphasised the company’s focus on stabilisation and building a sustainable future.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.