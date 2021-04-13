Boeing reports 77 commercial aircraft deliveries during the first quarter: 63 737s, 1 747, 5 767s, 6 777s and 2 787s, marking the first Dreamliner deliveries since October. Hereunder their official announcement:

Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2021.

Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 1st Quarter

2021 Commercial Airplanes Programmes 737 63 747 1 767 5 777 6 787 2 Total 77 Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (New) 9 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 15 CH-47 Chinook (New) 3 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3 F-15 Models 3 F/A-18 Models 4 KC-46 Tanker 2 P-8 Models 3 Commercial and Civil Satellites — Military Satellites — Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

For comparison, Airbus delivered 125 commercial aircraft during the same period.

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/