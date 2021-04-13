Boeing reports 77 commercial aircraft deliveries during the first quarter

By
André Orban
-
0
23

Boeing reports 77 commercial aircraft deliveries during the first quarter: 63 737s, 1 747, 5 767s, 6 777s and 2 787s, marking the first Dreamliner deliveries since October. Hereunder their official announcement:

Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2021.

Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 1st Quarter
2021
Commercial Airplanes Programmes
737 63
747 1
767 5
777 6
787 2
Total 77
Defence, Space & Security Programmes
   AH-64 Apache (New) 9
   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 15
   CH-47 Chinook (New) 3
   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3
   F-15 Models 3
   F/A-18 Models 4
   KC-46 Tanker 2
   P-8 Models 3
   Commercial and Civil Satellites
   Military Satellites
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

For comparison, Airbus delivered 125 commercial aircraft during the same period.

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.