Boeing reaches historic contract agreement with IAM union

Boeing announced a tentative historic contract agreement with IAM Districts 751 & W24, representing over 33,000 employees in Washington, Oregon, and California.

The deal includes the largest-ever general wage increase, reduced medical costs, greater retirement contributions, and enhanced work-life balance. Boeing also reaffirmed its commitment to the Pacific Northwest, where its Puget Sound team will build Boeing’s next new aeroplane, securing long-term job stability.

This marks the first full negotiation between Boeing and the unions in 16 years, following two contract extensions in 2011 and 2014.