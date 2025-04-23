Boeing Q1 2025 results summary: revenues are up, but still no profits

André Orban
Revenue:

  • $19.5 billion, up 18% year-over-year
  • Driven by 130 commercial aircraft deliveries

Profitability:

  • GAAP loss per share: ($0.16)
  • Core (non-GAAP) loss per share: ($0.49)
  • Net loss: ($31 million), improved from ($355 million) in Q1 2024

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet:

  • Operating cash flow: ($1.6 billion)
  • Free cash flow: ($2.3 billion)
  • Cash & investments: $23.7 billion
  • Debt: $53.6 billion
  • Total backlog: $545 billion, with 5,600+ commercial aeroplanes

Segment Highlights

Commercial Airplanes:

  • Revenue: $8.1 billion (?75%)
  • Deliveries: 130 planes (?57%)
  • Orders: 221 net (incl. Korean Air & BOC Aviation)
  • 737 production increasing; 777X testing underway

Defense, Space & Security:

  • Revenue: $6.3 billion (?9%)
  • Operating margin: 2.5%
  • New F-47 fighter contract from U.S. Air Force (not yet in backlog)

Global Services:

  • Revenue: $5.1 billion (flat)
  • Operating margin: 18.6%
  • Key milestones: 100th 767 Converted Freighter; F-15 electronic warfare contract

CEO Comment:
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg highlighted “improved operational performance and ongoing efforts to rebuild the business with a strong focus on safety and quality.

