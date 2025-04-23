Boeing Q1 2025 results summary: revenues are up, but still no profits

Revenue:
- $19.5 billion, up 18% year-over-year
- Driven by 130 commercial aircraft deliveries
Profitability:
- GAAP loss per share: ($0.16)
- Core (non-GAAP) loss per share: ($0.49)
- Net loss: ($31 million), improved from ($355 million) in Q1 2024
Cash Flow & Balance Sheet:
- Operating cash flow: ($1.6 billion)
- Free cash flow: ($2.3 billion)
- Cash & investments: $23.7 billion
- Debt: $53.6 billion
- Total backlog: $545 billion, with 5,600+ commercial aeroplanes
Segment Highlights
Commercial Airplanes:
- Revenue: $8.1 billion (?75%)
- Deliveries: 130 planes (?57%)
- Orders: 221 net (incl. Korean Air & BOC Aviation)
- 737 production increasing; 777X testing underway
Defense, Space & Security:
- Revenue: $6.3 billion (?9%)
- Operating margin: 2.5%
- New F-47 fighter contract from U.S. Air Force (not yet in backlog)
Global Services:
- Revenue: $5.1 billion (flat)
- Operating margin: 18.6%
- Key milestones: 100th 767 Converted Freighter; F-15 electronic warfare contract
CEO Comment:
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg highlighted “improved operational performance and ongoing efforts to rebuild the business with a strong focus on safety and quality.