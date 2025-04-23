Boeing Q1 2025 results summary: revenues are up, but still no profits

Revenue:

$19.5 billion , up 18% year-over-year

, up year-over-year Driven by 130 commercial aircraft deliveries

Profitability:

GAAP loss per share: ($0.16)

($0.16) Core (non-GAAP) loss per share: ($0.49)

($0.49) Net loss: ($31 million), improved from ($355 million) in Q1 2024

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet:

Operating cash flow: ($1.6 billion)

($1.6 billion) Free cash flow: ($2.3 billion)

($2.3 billion) Cash & investments: $23.7 billion

$23.7 billion Debt: $53.6 billion

$53.6 billion Total backlog: $545 billion, with 5,600+ commercial aeroplanes

Segment Highlights

Commercial Airplanes:

Revenue: $8.1 billion (?75%)

Deliveries: 130 planes (?57%)

Orders: 221 net (incl. Korean Air & BOC Aviation)

737 production increasing; 777X testing underway

Defense, Space & Security:

Revenue: $6.3 billion (?9%)

Operating margin: 2.5%

New F-47 fighter contract from U.S. Air Force (not yet in backlog)

Global Services:

Revenue: $5.1 billion (flat)

Operating margin: 18.6%

Key milestones: 100th 767 Converted Freighter; F-15 electronic warfare contract

CEO Comment:

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg highlighted “improved operational performance and ongoing efforts to rebuild the business with a strong focus on safety and quality.