Boeing pumps $100 millions into its supplier Spirit AeroSystems, in an agreement to support production stability

Memorandum of Agreement to enable production increases and enhance quality, predictability

Spirit AeroSystems, Holdings Inc. announced today that its subsidiary, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with The Boeing Company. The agreement enables greater collaboration to achieve improved quality and higher deliveries in the future. “Boeing and Spirit will continue to work shoulder to shoulder to mitigate today’s operational challenges,” said Spirit AeroSystems.

President and CEO Patrick M. Shanahan said: “Our collective teams will focus on further generating supply chain performance and resiliency. This united effort to synchronize our production systems will enable greater market responsiveness and delivery assurance.”

The agreement strengthens the strategic relationship between Spirit and Boeing for the long term to fulfil operational commitments and airline expectations.

WICHITA, Kan. , Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

What the press release doesn’t say is that Boeing has agreed to provide Spirit $100 million immediately for capital investment in tooling. Spirit manufactures the fuselage of the Boeing 737 MAX and major parts for the 787 Dreamliner. These items have been affected by many defects in recent months.