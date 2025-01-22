Boeing partners with Norsk e-Fuel to boost SAF production in Europe

Boeing has joined forces with Norsk e-Fuel to advance the development of one of Europe’s first industrial-scale Power-to-Liquids (PtL) facilities, accelerating the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The partnership will focus on electro-SAF (e-SAF), a jet fuel made using fossil-free energy and recycled CO?, capable of reducing aviation emissions by over 90% compared to conventional fuels.

This collaboration aligns with the aviation industry’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Boeing’s investment supports the EU’s SAF targets, which aim to increase SAF use from 0.53% in 2024 to 6% by 2030 and 70% by 2050. Norsk e-Fuel’s technology and partnerships, including with Norwegian Air, will help make e-fuels economically viable, strengthening energy security in the Nordics and globally.

The partnership highlights the importance of policy frameworks to ensure SAF affordability and accessibility, advancing aviation’s decarbonisation efforts and fostering long-term industry competitiveness.