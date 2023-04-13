Boeing partners on projects to make Europe’s airspace smarter and more sustainable

Boeing will support leading European aviation industry companies towards optimizing aircraft and air traffic management efficiency.

The Single European Sky ATM Research Joint Undertaking (SESAR JU) projects promote industry collaboration towards a sustainable future for aviation.

Boeing will partner with leading European aviation companies as part of seven new SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking research projects aiming to make Europe’s airspace safer, more sustainable, more efficiently managed and integrated for all users.

“As a proud founding member of the SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking and a supporter of this initiative since its inception, we are delighted to partner with the European Union, EUROCONTROL, Airbus, Collins Aerospace and ENAIRE on work which will benefit the entire aviation value chain,” said Liam Benham, Boeing’s President of EU, NATO and Government Affairs Europe. “Aviation has always been a driver of technological and economic progress and we firmly believe that this Joint Undertaking, like the two before it, will bring mature solutions to the table and have a net positive impact on our sector.”

“We are excited to apply our know-how, experience and innovation to these seven projects to deliver the Digital European Sky,” said José Enrique Román, vice president Global Technology at Boeing Research & Technology. “Boeing’s involvement is a tangible example of our commitment to working with Europe’s best and brightest, and building strong partners.”

Boeing will contribute to seven industrial research projects as part of the ambitious Digital European Sky research and innovation programme towards making aviation and air traffic management in Europe smarter and more sustainable.

Through projects like SPATIO, EUREKA and JARVIS, led by Collins Aerospace, EUROCONTROL and ENAIRE, Boeing will be contributing towards the development of Europe’s U-space. The Company’s involvement in these projects will help better integrate autonomous aircraft and vertiport operations into the airspace through new strategies, procedures and artificial intelligence technologies.

Boeing’s collaboration with Airbus on the GEESE and CICONIA projects promises to improve fuel use and operational approaches by analysing wake energy retrieval and CO2 emissions in ATM.

Brussels, April 12, 2023