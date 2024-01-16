Boeing names Admiral Kirkland Donald as independent adviser to lead comprehensive quality review

Boeing has appointed Admiral Kirkland H. Donald, U.S. Navy (Ret.), as a special advisor to Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun, effective immediately. Admiral Donald, along with an external team of experts, will conduct a comprehensive assessment of Boeing’s quality management system for commercial airplanes. This evaluation will include an examination of quality programmes and practices in Boeing’s manufacturing facilities, as well as its oversight of commercial supplier quality.

The findings and recommendations of Admiral Donald will be presented to Calhoun and the Aerospace Safety Committee of Boeing’s Board of Directors.

Calhoun emphasised Admiral Donald’s leadership and experience in maintaining the integrity of safety and quality systems, entrusting him to provide an independent assessment with actionable recommendations to strengthen Boeing’s oversight of quality throughout its commercial airplane production system.

Admiral Donald, a retired nuclear-trained submarine officer with 37 years of service, served as Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, ensuring the safe operation of nuclear-powered warships. He currently chairs the boards of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., and Battelle, and is involved in public board service, including as Chairman of the Nuclear Committee at Entergy Corporation. Admiral Donald holds a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.