Boeing mandates COVID-19 vaccination for its U.S. employees

André Orban
Boeing announced yesterday that it is requiring its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 vaccination or to have an approved medical or religious exemption. They should show proof of vaccination or exemption by 8 December.

The measure is in line with President Joe Biden’s order for federal contractors, who said last week said more U.S. businesses should compel their workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. President Biden called the move vital to ending the pandemic and sustaining the economy.

Boeing thus follows American Airlines Spirit AeroSystems in announcing it would comply with the executive order.

