Boeing launches EU Graduate Programme

Boeing has launched a two-year programme for early-career talent and university graduates as part of its strategy to grow in the European Union. With the new programme, Boeing further strengthens its long partnership with the European industry and invests in its future as an integral player in the region’s aerospace industry.

Participants from across Europe will get to learn about and work on a variety of local projects, visit our sites across Europe, gain international experience and build up their global network.

The EU Graduate Programme is the perfect incubator for both technical know-how and leadership skills. It contributes to a long-term knowledge transfer across the Atlantic that is the basis for Boeing’s future growth in the region.

Citizens of the EU are now invited to submit their applications. Successful candidates will start in fall 2022 at a ‘home’ location of their choosing – in Munich, Frankfurt or the Hamburg region. After the first six months, they will get to spend one year discovering two other Boeing sites across Europe, including Spain, France, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden (six months per site), before coming back to their ‘home’ location for a final six months at the programme.

After graduating, participants have the opportunity to take up a permanent role at Boeing.

Dr Michael Haidinger, President of Boeing Germany, Central & Eastern Europe and the Nordics commented: “For us at Boeing, the EU Graduate Programme is an important investment in future leaders and a commitment to strengthen our footprint in Germany. We are allowing talents who are entering the professional world to discover different sites, working environments and programmes in Germany and the EU. This is the best possible way to start a successful career in aerospace and this is the kind of talent we are looking for at Boeing to strengthen our presence as a partner of the aerospace industry in this part of the world”.

Michael Fors, Boeing Workforce Development Leader added: “We are delighted to offer a programme that is truly European. The only required language is English, opening the programme for non-German natives. While a Master in a technical or business-related field is clearly the preferred qualification, we decided to put talent before formal qualification and also give bachelor students the opportunity to apply”.

Paulina Leszczynska-Sek, Boeing Early Career Programs Leader for continental Europe added “The programme allows participants to discover exciting activities and technology domains within Boeing. It also offers learning opportunities and mentoring to improve personal and leadership skills. This is not only important for self-orientation. It provides them with the knowledge that a successful career in aerospace is built upon”.

Applications are open to all EU citizens fulfilling the formal requirements. Offers can be accessed here: Business and IT, Engineering, Supply Chain