Boeing launches a tool to aim at net-zero carbon emissions in aviation: “Cascade”

Boeing has publicly launched “Cascade,” a data modelling tool that supports the aviation industry’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

Cascade quantifies the impact of various sustainability solutions for reducing aviation’s carbon emissions, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), fleet renewal, operational efficiency, and renewable energy sources. The tool examines the entire life cycle of alternate energy sources and highlights the importance of minimising energy and emissions associated with fuel production, distribution, and storage.

While SAF is identified as a significant contributor to emissions reduction, the findings suggest that the full transition to electric- and hydrogen-powered aircraft may be limited by development timelines and infrastructure changes.

Boeing aims to foster collaboration and alignment across industry, government, and other stakeholders through the public availability of Cascade.

The company also announced the formation of the Cascade User Community, including IATA, NASA, the University of Cambridge, and MIT, to provide feedback and contribute to ongoing development.