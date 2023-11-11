Boeing forecasts robust growth in Southeast Asia and Middle East aviation markets

Boeing anticipates significant expansion in Southeast Asia and the Middle East’s commercial aeroplane fleets over the next two decades, according to its 2023 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO).

Southeast Asia:

Boeing projects Southeast Asia’s commercial aeroplane fleet to nearly quadruple, exceeding 4,000 jets by 2042, making the region a global leader in air traffic and fleet growth. This surge, at an annual rate of 6.9%, is twice the global average, driven primarily by the proliferation of low-cost carriers (LCCs) expanding their networks.

LCCs are expected to add over 2,000 new single-aisle jets, constituting two-thirds of the projected 3,390 single-aisle deliveries. By 2042, LCCs are estimated to transport 56% of passenger traffic, a notable increase from 22% in 2012.

The widebody fleet is anticipated to triple, with demand for nearly 800 aeroplanes, including Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and 777X models. This growth will generate a demand of $310 billion in aviation services, covering maintenance, repair, training, and spare parts.

Commercial aeroplane deliveries to Southeast Asia (2023-2042):

Regional Jet: 45

Single Aisle: 3,390

Widebody: 770

Freighter: 20

Total: 4,225

Middle East:

In the Middle East, Boeing forecasts a doubling of the region’s fleet, with widebody aeroplanes accounting for 45% of deliveries by 2042 — the highest percentage among the ten global regions in the CMO. The projection includes an increase in dedicated freighters to 180 jets. Boeing anticipates delivering 3,025 new commercial aeroplanes in the Middle East by 2042, with 1,350 of them being widebodies.

The surge in air travel and cargo demand, driven by economic growth and national development plans, necessitates versatile fleet solutions. The Middle East single-aisle fleet is also expected to more than double, reaching nearly half of the region’s total aircraft by 2042. The expanded fleet will drive a demand of $335 billion in aviation services.

Commercial aeroplane deliveries to the Middle East (2023-2042):

Regional Jet: 35

Single Aisle: 1,570

Widebody: 1,350

Freighter: 70

Total: 3,025

Boeing remains a pivotal player in these burgeoning markets, providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company’s 2023 CMO reflects its comprehensive analysis and long-term vision for the commercial aviation industry.

SINGAPORE/DUBAI, Nov. 14, 2023