Boeing forecasts demand for 8,560 aeroplanes in 20 years for the Chinese market

Boeing anticipates a significant surge in China’s demand for commercial aeroplanes, projecting a need for 8,560 new commercial aircraft by 2042. This demand is being driven by China’s robust economic growth, particularly in domestic air travel. Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) forecasts that China’s commercial airline fleet will more than double, reaching nearly 9,600 aeroplanes in the next 20 years.

Key points from the forecast:

China is expected to account for 20% of the world’s aeroplane demand through 2042. China’s domestic aviation market is poised to become the world’s largest by the end of the forecast period. The demand for single-aisle aeroplanes, such as the Boeing 737 MAX family, will be substantial, with 6,470 aircraft needed to support domestic and regional routes. Chinese carriers will require 1,550 widebody aeroplanes to serve a growing network of international routes. The growth of e-commerce and express shipping will fuel demand for 190 new freighter deliveries. To meet the needs of this expanding market, China will require 433,000 new aviation personnel, including pilots, technicians, and cabin crew. China’s commercial fleet will generate a demand of $675 billion in aviation services, including maintenance, repair, training, and spare parts.

Boeing expects that its full range of commercial aircraft will play a crucial role in supporting China’s sustainable and economic growth in the aviation sector. This forecast highlights China’s substantial and growing importance in the global aviation industry, with continued expansion and modernization of its commercial fleet.